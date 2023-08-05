Two will spend life behind bars for the killing of CPL Hayden Harris

SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WWNY) - Two men convicted in the killing of a Fort Drum soldier will spend life behind bars.

A Sussex County New Jersey judge sentenced Jamaal Mellish, a former Fort Drum soldier, and Hannan Aiken to life in prison Friday afternoon.

The two men were convicted in June for the murder and kidnapping of Corporal Hayden Harris. Harris was found dead in December 2020 in a northern New Jersey town.

At a meeting over a vehicle swap, Mellish and Aiken kidnapped Harris and drove him from the North Country to New Jersey where he was killed.

The Sussex County Prosecutors Office says Mellish made no statement at the sentencing.

Aiken apologized for his actions and took some responsibility.

The two men are eligible for parole in 63 2/3 years.

