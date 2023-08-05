Watertown’s Bronson Street closed off, heavy police presence

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Bronson Street has been closed off between Central Street and North Rutland Street.

Initial calls to Jefferson County Dispatch reported a domestic incident. Witnesses on scene say a man has barricaded himself inside a residence on the 800 block of Bronson Street.

Our reporter on scene says that after several attempts to communicate with the man, officers on scene were spotted with gas canisters as windows were being broken down in an attempt to make further contact.

Watertown Police and Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies are on scene as well as the MRAP with officers carrying assault rifles. The City of Watertown Fire Department is also assisting.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

