Watertown’s Bronson Street closed off, heavy police presence

Watertown’s Bronson Street has been closed off between Central Street and North Rutland Street.
Watertown’s Bronson Street has been closed off between Central Street and North Rutland Street.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Bronson Street has been closed off between Central Street and North Rutland Street.

Initial calls to Jefferson County Dispatch reported a domestic incident. Witnesses on scene say a man has barricaded himself inside a residence on the 800 block of Bronson Street.

Our reporter on scene says that after several attempts to communicate with the man, officers on scene were spotted with gas canisters as windows were being broken down in an attempt to make further contact.

Watertown Police and Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies are on scene as well as the MRAP with officers carrying assault rifles. The City of Watertown Fire Department is also assisting.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Ogdensburg woman killed in crash
Legend has it, a monster lurks beneath the waters of the Black River.
History lesson: What lurks beneath the Black River?
A police car.
Man found hiding in shed following police pursuit
Powerball jackpot graphic
Mystery lottery winner is talk of town in Clayton
Severe thunderstorm
Harrisville-area roads, camp damaged by heavy rain, lightning strikes

Latest News

Road closed
State Route 3 closed, flooding washes road away in Town of Pitcairn
Corporal Hayden Harris
Two will spend life behind bars for the killing of CPL Hayden Harris
WWNY State lawmakers call for new safety measures in wake of solar farm fire
WWNY Blast from the Past: 1997 Volkswagen ‘Da Da Da’ commercial