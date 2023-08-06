Clam bake, cornhole and a live show to support the Wounded Warrior Project

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A summer bash at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Sunday afternoon raised thousands for a good cause.

The Sons of the American Legion from both Sackets Harbor and Dexter teamed up to host the 2nd annual bash, which showcased an all you can eat clam bake, a cornhole tournament, live music and much more.

Organizers say all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project, which supports veterans who incurred physical injuries or illnesses while serving our country.

“Last year we did it a little bit later in the year, we did it in September. This year we decided to bring it back to August, try to get more of the summer people that come up here and the turnout is successful,” said Kyle Chapman, Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Dexter Post 583.

Chapman says they raised $4,000 in the event’s first year. Based on attendance Sunday, he feels they will well exceed that number, hoping the event will continue to grow in the future.

