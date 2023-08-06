Heavy rain on Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the lower to mid 60s before rain moves in by Monday morning.

Monday we will see heavy rain showers and thunderstorms off and on throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It is possible for some isolated locations to pick up close to 4 inches of rain on Monday, so flooding could be a concern.

Tuesday heavy rain will be off and on as the area of low pressure moves through. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Wednesday we will see a slight risk for showers with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Thursday we will see more rain with highs in the upper 70s.

