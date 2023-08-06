State Route 3 in the Town of Pitcairn rebuilt & reopened after flooding washes road away

The New York State Department of Transportation says a washed out beaver dam may be to blame...
The New York State Department of Transportation says a washed out beaver dam may be to blame for the closure of State Route 3 in the Town of Pitcairn.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - State Route 3 in the Town of Pitcairn is back open after part of it washed away on Friday.

Friday evening, flooding from heavy rain reduced State Route 3 between Rose Road and County Road 23-A down to one lane.

As of Saturday night, all lanes were reopened.

According to officials from New York State Department of Transportation. About 200 feet of the road’s shoulder and part of the driving lane were restored.

According to DOT officials, a washed away beaver dam may have been cause to blame for the closure.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot graphic
Mystery lottery winner is talk of town in Clayton
Watertown’s Bronson Street has been closed off between Central Street and North Rutland Street.
Man in custody after hours long standoff on Watertown’s Bronson Street
Road closed
State Route 3 closed, flooding washes road away in Town of Pitcairn
Legend has it, a monster lurks beneath the waters of the Black River.
History lesson: What lurks beneath the Black River?
Fatal crash
Ogdensburg woman killed in crash

Latest News

Sunday wrapped up the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair wraps up with more participation than seen before
A summer bash at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Sunday afternoon raised thousands for a...
Clam bake, cornhole and a live show to support the Wounded Warrior Project
NYS Department of Transportation says a washed out beaver dam could be the cause of Route 3 closure
Saturday Sports: TI Duels, General Brown football preview, and 7 on 7 Tourney