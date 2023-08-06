State Route 3 in the Town of Pitcairn rebuilt & reopened after flooding washes road away

TOWN OF PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - State Route 3 in the Town of Pitcairn is back open after part of it washed away on Friday.

Friday evening, flooding from heavy rain reduced State Route 3 between Rose Road and County Road 23-A down to one lane.

As of Saturday night, all lanes were reopened.

According to officials from New York State Department of Transportation. About 200 feet of the road’s shoulder and part of the driving lane were restored.

According to DOT officials, a washed away beaver dam may have been cause to blame for the closure.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.