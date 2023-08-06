Willis G. Shattuck, 76, of DeKalb Junction

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Willis G. Shattuck, 76, of Jeffers Road, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 5, 2023 while under the loving care of his family.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton.  Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

His funeral will begin at 10:30 AM on Friday, Aug 11 at the funeral home with Lay Pastor John Frary officiating.  Burial will follow in Hermon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department, 4323 US-11, DeKalb Junction, NY 13630 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Alvin Teddy Lamar, 82, of Gouverneur
Candles
Linda A. Brown, 79, of Adams
NYS Department of Transportation says a washed out beaver dam could be the cause of Route 3 closure
Saturday Sports: TI Duels, General Brown football preview, and 7 on 7 Tourney

Obituaries

2023 High School Football Preview: General Brown Lions
Hundreds “Cheese the Day” at the annual Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival
Fiery crash in the Town of Clayton claims a life
After 3 1/2 years closed, the historic Paddock Mansion reopens with plenty new in store
Man in custody after hours long standoff on Watertown’s Bronson Street
Car crashes into Bradley Street home, sends driver to the hospital