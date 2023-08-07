Betty Jane Kennedy Chase Bartlett, 89, of Potsdam

Betty Jane Kennedy Chase Bartlett, 89, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, August 6, 2023 at the home of her daughter in West Potsdam. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Betty Jane Kennedy Chase Bartlett, 89, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, August 6, 2023 at the home of her daughter in West Potsdam.

Betty was born on May 16, 1934, in the Town of Stockholm, the daughter of Lloyd F. and Huldah (Cummings) Delosh Kennedy. A 1953 graduate of Potsdam High School, she was employed that same year as secretary in the School of Arts, Science, and Business Administration at Clarkson College of Technology. Betty worked in various secretarial positions until her retirement Clarkson University in 1994 as Assistant to the Executive Vice President for Development.

She married Larry Carl Chase on July 9, 1955 at the First Methodist Church, Potsdam with the Rev. Merle O. Brown officiating. Mr. Chase died on February 13, 1992. On September 19, 2010, she married David L. Bartlett at the New Hope Community Church in Potsdam with Rev. John Ault officiating.

Betty enjoyed traveling with her late sister, Jeannette to visit her niece in Maryland and nephew in Texas. She especially loved flowers, gardening, watching the birds, cooking and baking, and having get-togethers with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her husband, David; her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Carter Weller of Potsdam; her brother, Lyle Kennedy of Stockholm; her granddaughters, Tambre Weller and Ginger Weller Schumaker and her husband, Jason; her grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Weller; 5 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her first husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, William and Lloyd Kennedy, John and James Delosh, Mabel Delosh Caringe, Katherine Delosh Branchaud, Alice Kennedy, and Jeannette Kennedy.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call on Friday from 1-3:30 PM with a funeral service being held at 3:30 PM with Pastor Tim Weller officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the General Scholarship Fund of Clarkson University, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, or the Potsdam Animal Shelter.

