Business collecting school supplies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wanted: notebooks, pencils and markers.

Marble Key Realty will be running a collection of school supplies starting on August 10.

The supplies will be dispersed to five elementary schools in Watertown.

“If we can help supply some school supplies for these families, that’ll take some of the burden off the parents,” said Julie Ablan-Woodrow, Marble Key Realty.

The supplies can be dropped off at the Marble Key Realty offices in Watertown and Clayton any time the offices are open through August 31.

