Carthage Little Theatre to present The Queen Of Bingo

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre is getting ready to present its latest production, ‘The Queen Of Bingo.’

Jane Jenkins and Frank Johnson Jr. appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

The Queen Of Bingo is a two-act comedy about two sisters who dish the dirt, laugh like school girls, share old memories and engage in self-reflection while playing Bingo at their local parish.

Dinner theater shows will be held at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant at 39936 State Route 3 in Carthage.

They will be held on August 11 at 6 p.m. and on August 12 & 13 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased by calling 315-493-2329.

Other shows will be held on August 18 at 6 p.m. at the Carthage Elks Lodge, and on August 19 at 6 p.m. at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge.

Tickets for those shows can be bought at the door or by visiting showtix4u.com.

