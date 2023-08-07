Did a tornado touch down?

DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - We’re getting a lot of pictures and videos from viewers on Send It To 7 showing tornado-like formations in east-central Jefferson County and north-central Lewis County.

It’s unclear if a tornado actually touched down Monday evening; that’s something the National Weather Service will have to verify.

Dispatchers reported no damage or injuries in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

National Grid is reporting more than 1,000 customers are without power in the town of Pamelia.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties including Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Philadelphia, Antwerp, Deferiet, Great Bend, Lake Bonaparte, and Natural Bridge.

It expired at 7:30 p.m.

