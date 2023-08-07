Donald L Alteri, 83, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donald L Alteri, 83, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, August 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Donnie was born in Watertown September 26, 1939, son of Louis Alteri and Rose Crescenzi Alteri and attended Watertown schools. He was the 1957 and 1958 NYS Lightweight Wrestling Champion. He married Kay F. Williams on October 31, 1963 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and she died May 12, 2016.

Donnie worked at  NY Airbrake, working in the foundry. He retired from the Conboy, McKay, Bachman, and Kendall Law Firm. He was a communicant of Holy Family Church. Donnie was a member of the Wolf Creek Hunting Camp, Highland Hunting Club, Italian American Club, and Elks Lodge 497. He was an avid hunter and all-season fisherman, known as the “Fishin’ Magician”. He also enjoyed golf and cooking, known for his legendary cutlets.

Donnie is survived by his two daughters, Lisa A. BonDurant and Amy K. Alteri, both of Watertown. He was “Nono” to his three grandchildren, Erika L., Joel D. (Maria), and Abigail A. Bon Durant and his two great grandchildren, Forrest BonDurant Williams and Hailey Anne BonDurant. Donnie also has one brother-in-law, Dennis LaJuett, one sister-in-law, Nancie S. Williams, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son-in-law David M. BonDurant, brother, Lello “Budgo” Alteri and his wife June, and sister, Judy LaJuett.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, August 13, from 2 - 5 PM. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Monday, August 14, at 11 AM followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donnie’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.

