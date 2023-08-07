Douglas A. Zehr, 65, of Watson

Douglas A. Zehr, 65, of the McPhilmy Road, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Douglas A. Zehr, 65, of the McPhilmy Road, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Doug was born on April 16, 1958 in Lowville, the son of Belva Mae (Lyndaker) Zehr and the late Kenneth J. Zehr. He was a 1977 graduate of Lowville Academy. He married the former Melissa A. Lyndaker on May 26, 2001 at the First Mennonite Church. Doug had several jobs through out his career. He was a self-employed farmer, logger, auto mechanic and short order cook. He has worked at Lloyds of Lowville for the past 12 years as a cook which he loved. He and Melissa purchased the restaurant four years ago and together have operated it.

Doug loved everything to do with being in the woods.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa A. Zehr of Watson; his mother, Belva Mae Zehr of Carthage; his sister, Kathryn A. (Darren “Bump’) Jantzi of Martinsburg; three brothers, Michael J. (Cora) Zehr of Lowville; Allen J. Zehr of Martinsburg; and Beryl K. (Cindy) Zehr of Croghan; his brother-in-law, Thomas “Jigger” Gerow; numerous, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; his mother-in-law, Susan Buckingham; and father-in-law, David Green. He is predeceased by his sister, Linda M. Gerow, his fathers-in-law, Ezra Lyndaker and David Buckingham.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 10th, from 3 to 6:00 pm, at the Lowville Mennonite Church, Dadville.

Burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery, on Friday morning, August 11th at 10:00 am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am, at the Lowville Mennonite Church, with Rev. Evan Zehr officiating.

Memorials in Doug’s name may be made to: a charity of ones choice.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

