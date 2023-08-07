Fire crews quickly battle Town of Lisbon fire, home saved

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A home in the Town of Lisbon suffered some water and smoke damage after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

According to officials with the Lisbon Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home on County Route 10 around 6:45 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Once inside, crews were able to battle the blaze quickly and keep it from spreading to other parts of the home.

The family was home at the time but everyone got out unharmed.

Although sustaining some damage, the home is not a total loss as the family has already begun cleanup efforts.

A cause for that fire is still under investigation

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.