Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81

An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of Interstate 81.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - It was quite the sight on Interstate 81 Monday morning.

An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of the highway at around 8:30 a.m.

It was right near the exit for Mannsville in the Jefferson County town of Ellisburg.

Officials say the soldiers aboard the chopper were headed to Fort Polk, Louisiana for training when they safely landed for precautionary maintenance.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown’s Bronson Street has been closed off between Central Street and North Rutland Street.
Man in custody after hours long standoff on Watertown’s Bronson Street
New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a...
Fiery crash in the Town of Clayton claims a life
Fire
Fire crews quickly battle Town of Lisbon fire, home saved
Powerball jackpot graphic
Mystery lottery winner is talk of town in Clayton
Sunday wrapped up the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair wraps up with more participation than seen before

Latest News

Firefighters were called to a home on Spring Valley Drive
Lightning could have started house fire
Foster parents are needed
Foster parents needed
New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a...
Police await dental records to identify crash victim
Massena Quality Inn
Report: owner of tax-delinquent inn wants to house migrants in Massena