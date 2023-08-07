Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - It was quite the sight on Interstate 81 Monday morning.

An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of the highway at around 8:30 a.m.

It was right near the exit for Mannsville in the Jefferson County town of Ellisburg.

Officials say the soldiers aboard the chopper were headed to Fort Polk, Louisiana for training when they safely landed for precautionary maintenance.

There were no injuries.

