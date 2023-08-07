Jessie L. Lafave, 92, of Ogdensburg

Jessie L. Lafave, age 92 of Ogdensburg passed away at her home on Sunday (August 6, 2023) surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Jessie L. Lafave, age 92 of Ogdensburg passed away at her home on Sunday (August 6, 2023) surrounded by her family. Entombment will be at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum.

Surviving are her children Pamela Rayburn and her fiancée David Templeton of Murfreesboro, TN; Ann (Jeffrey) Jenner of Ogdensburg; Henry Lafave of Ogdensburg; Roy Lafave Jr. of Ogdensburg; Connie (Robert) Scott of Ogdensburg; Carla (Carl) Champagne of Parishville; Stephanie (Richard) Lawton of Kingston Springs, TN; Timothy (Susan) Lafave of Kinston Springs, TN; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Roy Lafave Sr; two daughters Angela Lafave and Wanda Taylor; and two daughters-in-law Lisa Lafave & Melody Donahue.

Jessie was born on November 5, 1930 in Upshur, TX, a daughter of David & Artie (Dale) Davis. She graduated from High School and later married Roy Lafave on July 26, 1952.

Jessie worked at Newberry’s and the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center prior to raising her 10 children. She was a devoted Christian, Mother, Wife and Grandmother. She enjoyed reading her bible, listening to Christian music, crocheting, search-a-word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, canning, cooking, coin collecting, going to garage sales, being in nature and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Presbyterian Church, 423 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

