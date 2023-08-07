Katherine A. “Kathy” Frizzell, 64, of Rossie

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - Katherine A. “Kathy” Frizzell, 64, of River Rd., passed away, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Born on September 28, 1958 at EJ Noble Hospital, Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Edwin and Eleanor Harris Fleming and a 1977 graduate of Hammond Central School.

She married Carl W. Frizzell on December 21, 1979 in Hammond, NY. The couple separated in 2000 and remained friends. Kathy also lived with Arlie Wayne Evans from 2000 until he passed away in 2019.

Kathy worked in housekeeping at the TI Club, Wellesley Island, NY, operated a flea market in Arkansas for a time. Then she was a chambermaid for Capt. Thomson’s Resort, Alexandria Bay, NY, for thirteen years. Most recently she worked at Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours Laundry, Alexandria Bay, NY.

She enjoyed playing computer games, circle word books, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Frizzell; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Joseph and Clara Frizzell, Rossie, NY, and Michael and Samantha Frizzell, Hammond, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Donald Backus, Rossie, NY; three grandchildren, Dustin Frizzell, Cheyenne Frizzell and Alexis-Ann Backus; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Alwin and Myra Fleming, Rossie, NY, and Edwin “Sonny” and Helen Fleming, LaFargeville, NY; a sister, Gloria “Jeanne” Burns, Redwood, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, three brothers, Ricky Fleming, Randy Fleming and Gary Fleming, a sister, Eleanor Irene Fleming (infancy), all passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

