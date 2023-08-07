Kenneth Widrick, 79, of Belleville

Kenneth Widrick, Belleville, passed away Sunday, August 6th at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Widrick, Belleville, passed away Sunday, August 6th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 79 years old.

He was born in Lowville, NY on October 15, 1943, the son to the late Christian and Catherine Zehr Widrick.

Ken married Joyce Nutting on May 22, 1965. Joyce passed away September 27, 2020.

He worked construction for several years; his favorite job was helping to build the Olympic Center in Lake Placid in 1980. He also worked part-time as a wingman for the Town of Ellisburg.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle (Keith) Kirby, granddaughters, Nicole (Jeramy) Lowther, Ashley Kirby, great-grandchildren, Elizebeth and Ethan Lowther, great-great-grandson, Grayson York. Also surviving are his siblings, Charles Widrick, Elsie (Joe) Mullin, Kathy (John) Cycrus and Donna (Jim) Holderman and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife he was predeceased by his son Michael and brother Fred.

Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, adventures to Canada and his grandchildren.

There will be no service held per his wishes.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Belleville Fire Department, PO Box 141, Belleville, NY 13611

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

