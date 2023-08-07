Krystal Marie (Miller) Shull, 39, formerly of Massena

Krystal Marie (Miller) Shull, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, departed from this world unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

READING, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Krystal Marie (Miller) Shull, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, departed from this world unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. She was 39 years old at the time of her passing. Krystal was born on April 26, 1984, in Massena, New York, to her parents Karl Miller and Sherrie Clemo.

Krystal’s educational journey began at Massena Central High School, where she laid the foundation for her future pursuits. She furthered her studies at Berks Technical Institute, where she earned a certificate in Drafting Design Technology. Krystal’s commitment to her education was evident in her numerous accomplishments.

Family held a place of utmost importance in Krystal’s life, and her daughter Karly May Danby was her world. Krystal took great pride in being a devoted mother, this was her biggest accomplishment, she always made time to ensure that Karly was always taken care of. Krystal’s artistic talents were widely recognized, as she constantly sought out new projects to share with Karly. Nature served as a source of solace and joy for Krystal, as she found peace in tending to her cherished plants. A lover of literature, Krystal instilled a passion for books in her daughter. Known for her selflessness, she was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Krystal is survived by her husband, David Shull, of Reading, Pennsylvania, as well as her beloved daughter Karly Danby. She is also survived by her stepsons Ethan and Tyler Shull, both of Reading, Pennsylvania. Krystal’s parents, Sherrie Clemo and Wendell “Tad” Woodring, of Cecillia, Kentucky, mourn her loss deeply. She is also survived by her sister Alisha and Paul Blais of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and her brother Justin and Theresa Cote of New Haven, Kentucky. Krystal’s niece and nephews, Cody Sailing, Kody Blais, Julia, and Scott Cote, all of Kentucky, will forever cherish the memories they shared with their beloved aunt. She leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Krystal was preceded in death by her father, Karl Miller, and her grandparents, Peggy and Bert Clemo, as well as Ronald and Bernadette Miller. Their memory will live on in the hearts of those who held Krystal dear.

In the wake of Krystal’s untimely departure, her family and friends find solace in the memories they shared with her. She will be remembered for her love, creativity, and unwavering dedication to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace in the embrace of the divine. Those who wish to express their condolences or share cherished memories are encouraged to do so at www.donaldsonfh.com

Friends and family may call on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 10:00 until time of Service at 1:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery #2, Norfolk.

Arrangements for Krystal’s memorial service are being handled by the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.

