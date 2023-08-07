Lightning could have started house fire

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lightning could be to blame for a house fire in the town of Watertown.

As a heavy thunderstorm passed through the area at around 5 p.m., firefighters were called to a home on Spring Valley Drive.

When crews arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang before the fire started. A thunderstorm was sweeping through the area at that time.

Volunteers from as many as 8 fire departments are on the scene.

The home is located near the intersection of Summit Drive.

