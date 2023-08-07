Man accused of driving drunk, hitting bicyclist & fleeing scene
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A 65-year-old man is accused of driving drunk, striking a bicyclist, and leaving the scene of the crash.
It happened on Maple Street in the village of Potsdam on Sunday at 6:40 p.m.
Police allege David Beaulieu was drunk when he drove his vehicle into a bicyclist and fled the scene. The bicyclist was hurt, but police released no information about the extent of the injuries.
Officials said Beaulieu was seen running a red light after the incident.
Village police charged him with:
- Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident
- Passed red signal
- Failed to safely pass a bicycle
- Driving while intoxicated
- Riving with BAC (blood alcohol content) over .08%
Beaulieu was released to appear in Potsdam Town Court on September 6.
7 News has called the Potsdam Police Department for more details. We’ll update this story if we get more information.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.