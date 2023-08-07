Morning interview: manufacturing job fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are good jobs on tap in Watertown this week.

The Workplace is holding its first-ever manufacturing job fair Thursday from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Hilton Garden Inn.

“If you’re looking to break into manufacturing, this is your day,” said Cheryl Mayforth, Executive Director of the Jefferson-Lewis Workforce Development Board.

Mayforth joined 7 News This Morning anchors Makenzie Piatt and Beth Hall Monday with details of the August 10 event.

There will be 15 employers at the fair, with more than 100 jobs available.

“They are anxious. They are looking for people,” Mayforth said. “Being small, you’ll have a lot of time to meet with employers.”

Get more information here: theworkplace@co.jefferson.ny.us

