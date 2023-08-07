Morning interview: outdoor day set for Fort Drum

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we approach the start of school, there are still summer fun things to do in the north country.

Case in point: the Fort Drum Outdoor Adventure Day, returning after a three year Covid hiatus.

The event is August 19 from 10 AM to 4 PM on post, but outside the fence, so you don’t have to go through security. It’s next to the new Fort Drum museum.

It’s free, and there will be roughly 40 stations - you can try your hand at archery, shooting sports, learn more about land preservation, see chainsaw carving.

7 News This Morning anchor Makenzie Piatt was joined Monday morning by Raymond Rainbolt, the Natural Resources Manager at Fort Drum, and Dylan Lundy, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4H Program Manager, who brought details of the Outdoor Day.

To watch, click on th picture above this post.

