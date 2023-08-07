Nelson J. Peters, 91, of Glenfield

Nelson J. Peters, 91, of Pine Grove Road, died Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Nelson J. Peters, 91, of Pine Grove Road, died Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A gathering at Lowville American Legion Post #162 will immediately follow the burial, all are welcome. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to Beaches Bridge Cemetery, in C/O Michele Burke, Secretary, 6537 Pine Grove Road, Glenfield, NY 13343.

Nelson is survived by three children and their spouses, Michele and Allan Burke of Glenfield; Michael and Sharon Peters of Copenhagen; Mark Peters of Rutland; four grandchildren, Shane (Carrie) Burke, Derek Burke, Rebecca (Ron) Hall, and Rachael Peters; six great-grandchildren, Phoebe, Hunter, Kylee, Isabel, Drake, and Hailey; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He predeceased by his beloved wife, Diane; his siblings and their spouses, Milton and Elizabeth Peters; Bernard and Dorris Peters; Darwin and Shirley Peters; Eunice and Leon Ford; and Beulah and Elmer Jantzi; and a daughter-in-law, Mary McIntyre-Peters.

Nelson was born on July 5, 1932 in Martinsburg, a son of the late Walter F. and Ordilla Flint Peters. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1950. While in high school Nelson worked for the “Lowville Leader” newspaper for John Boyd Sr. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves as Sgt. 1st Class from January 1951 to November 1966. Nelson married Diane Stiles on February 14, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glenfield, with Rev. Derossier officiating. He worked for the NYS DOT in Lowville and for Louis Bush & Sons in Lowville. Nelson was a journeyman bricklayer for Frederick & Sons Construction Co. for several years, working on the St. Lawrence Seaway. He finished his career working for Beaverite Products, Croghan, as a machinist for 33 years retiring in 1994.

Nelson was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield. He was a member of Evergreen Hunting Club, Stillwater, Three Corner Hunting Club, Brantingham, and Silver Creek Hunting Club, Old Forge. Nelson was a member of BPOE #1605 since 1971. He was also a member of Tuesday night bowling club at Lewis Lanes. Nelson enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gambling.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.