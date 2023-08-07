Nicholas William Stenoski, 29, of Great Bend

Nicholas William Stenoski, 29, of the Pennock Road, Great Bend, was stricken suddenly and died Sunday afternoon, August 6, 2023 at his residence. (Source: Funeral Home)

Nicholas was born March 4, 1994 in Carthage, the son of Robert W. and the late Marie R. (Schermerhorn) Stenoski. He attended Carthage Central High School. For several years, Nicholas has worked at Stefano’s Restaurant in Carthage in several capacities and most recently was working at their Great Bend location.

He loved fishing and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his father and his wife, Robert and Elizabeth Lewis Stenoski of Watertown, 2 sisters, Aarika (Erin) Borisevic of Aiken, SC and Brooke (Shannon) Shafer of El Paso, TX, 5 nieces and nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins. His mother, Marie Schermerhorn Stenoski, passed away on November 29, 2012.

Arrangements are being made for a Celebration of Life at a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

