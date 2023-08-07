Nicholas William Stenoski, 29, of Great Bend

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Nicholas William Stenoski, 29, of the Pennock Road, Great Bend, was stricken suddenly and died...
Nicholas William Stenoski, 29, of the Pennock Road, Great Bend, was stricken suddenly and died Sunday afternoon, August 6, 2023 at his residence.(Source: Funeral Home)

GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas William Stenoski, 29, of the Pennock Road, Great Bend, was stricken suddenly and died Sunday afternoon, August 6, 2023 at his residence.

Nicholas was born March 4, 1994 in Carthage, the son of Robert W. and the late Marie R. (Schermerhorn) Stenoski. He attended Carthage Central High School. For several years, Nicholas has worked at Stefano’s Restaurant in Carthage in several capacities and most recently was working at their Great Bend location.

He loved fishing and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his father and his wife, Robert and Elizabeth Lewis Stenoski of Watertown, 2 sisters, Aarika (Erin) Borisevic of Aiken, SC and Brooke (Shannon) Shafer of El Paso, TX, 5 nieces and nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins. His mother, Marie Schermerhorn Stenoski, passed away on November 29, 2012.

Arrangements are being made for a Celebration of Life at a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Money
Watertown, Ogdensburg lawmakers voting on millions of dollars
Zoo New York
Helping Watertown’s Zoo New York survive
Firefighters were called to a home on Spring Valley Drive
Lightning could have started house fire
Foster parents are needed
Foster parents needed
New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a...
Police await dental records to identify crash victim

Obituaries

Kenneth Widrick, Belleville, passed away Sunday, August 6th at Samaritan Medical Center.
Kenneth Widrick, 79, of Belleville
Douglas A. Zehr, 65, of the McPhilmy Road, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 5, 2023 at...
Douglas A. Zehr, 65, of Watson
An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81
Massena Quality Inn
Report: owner of tax-delinquent inn wants to house migrants in Massena
WWNY
Carthage Little Theatre to present The Queen Of Bingo