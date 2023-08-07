Police await dental records to identify crash victim

New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a...
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Police are waiting on dental records to identify who died in a fiery crash in the town of Clayton over the weekend.

Crews responded to the crash on County Route 181 at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a truck was engulfed in fire and that it had been burning for an extended period of time.

State police told 7 News on Monday that they need to wait for dental records to identify the victim and that could come later this week.

Officials believe the truck crossed into the oncoming lane, left the road, struck a fence, then a tree before catching on fire.

