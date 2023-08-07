Rainy start to work week

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north country will see rain Monday. It’s the start of a few days of rain and clouds.

Temperatures in Jefferson and Lewis counties will top out close to 80 degrees. As you travel north, it gets cooler, and the Massena area will see a high of 72.

How much rain Monday? Depends on where you are. Up to half an inch east of Lake Ontario, half to three-quarters of an inch going east into Lewis County, and up to a quarter of an inch in St. Lawrence County.

Of course, more rain is possible in thunderstorms, and there are thunderstorms forecast for both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties this afternoon.

Tonight - more rain everywhere, with a chance of thunderstorms again. You could get up to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Friday are shaping up as the sunny days this week - something to look forward to.

