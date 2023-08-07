Ronald J. Bombard, 90, of Norfolk

Ronald J. Bombard, 90, a longtime resident of Hutchins Street, passed away Sunday evening, August 6, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Bombard, 90, a longtime resident of Hutchins Street, passed away Sunday evening, August 6, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.

Ronald was born March 22, 1933 in Massena, the son of the late Jerome L. and Violet M. (LaCombe) Bombard and was a 1951 graduate of Norfolk High School. Following his graduation, Ronald served in the US Army for 2 years. On August 13, 1955, he married Rose Marie Debien at St. Raymond’s Catholic Church with Rev. Wilfred A. Nugent, officiating. She predeceased him on November 21, 2014.

Ronald worked in the pot rooms at Alcoa for several years until his retirement. He was an active communicant of the Church of the Visitation, and a member of the Norfolk Council of the Knights of Columbus, Norfolk American Legion, and a volunteer with the Norfolk Fire Department. Ronald was very community oriented and volunteered countless hours at the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk Arena, and various other community organizations. He was also a carpenter, who expected perfection in the work he did – especially the 3 homes he built for his family and the many he built with his brother, Sheldon.

Ronald was also an avid sport enthusiast. He followed all the events of his children and grandchildren as well as watching on television. He loved to play cards, going to various church dinners, selling raffle tickets, working the monthly breakfasts at church, walking throughout the community, and his daily visits to Café 56 Diner. For nearly 20 years, Ronald and Rose Marie enjoyed wintering in Myrtle Beach where they forged many new friendships. Family was truly important to Ronald, in addition to raising his own, Ronald and Rose Marie hosted Patricia Quinty, a foreign exchange student from France from 1974-1975.

Ronald is survived by his children and their spouses, Sterling and Patricia Bombard of West Henrietta; Dawn and Craig Goodspeed of Norfolk; Bryan and Diane Bombard of Centreville, Virginia, Lisa Waite of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Justin, JordanMarie (Anthony), Jessica, Johnathan (Ashley), Rachel (Josh), Jeremy(Shellie), Nicholas, Garrett (Marissa), Brandon, and Logan; his great grandchildren, Kiley, Kierstin, Kannin, Senett Rai, Paxton, Joshua, Oaklyn, Olivia, Lucas, Bryson, Rosie, Vincent, Dominic, Parker, and Brody; a step granddaughter, Nicole Waite Dillon and her children, Liberty and Declan; and his son-in-law, Randy Lawrence and his wife, Michelle, of Scipio Center, New York.

He is also survived by his sister, M. Diane Bombard of Raymondville, his brother, Sheldon and Connie Bombard of Massena; his sister-in-laws, Betty and Linda Debien; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three daughters, infant twins, Marlene and Darlene on June 9, 1957 and Rhonda M. Lawrence on January 5, 1984; a son-in-law, Robert Waite on March 8, 2022; and his brother, Bruce Bombard on October 26, 2022.

Friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home, Norfolk on Wednesday 1-3:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 11:00 AM at the Church of the Visitation with Rev. Raymond Moreau celebrating. Burial will follow in Visitation Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to be made to Visitation Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

