Rosella M. Turnbull, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Rosella M. Turnbull on August 3, 2023.

Born on December 30, 1964, in Poughkeepsie, NY, Rosie was the daughter of the late Benton Rolfe and Carolanne Gordon. Rosie was employed at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, ultimately becoming the Director of Human Resources before retiring in 2020.

Rosie delighted in her children and grandchildren, being in or on the St Lawrence River, and expressed herself through dancing, gardening and lived life to the fullest. If you knew Rosie, you loved her. Her memory will be forever cherished, and her absence deeply felt.

Survived by her husband, Paul C. Turnbull, Rosie is also remembered by her children: Evan Turnbull (Wendy Morley), William Bruyere II, Marcie Turnbull (Jason Knapp), Jillian A. Bruyere and her fiancé Eric Lammertsma. Her grandchildren, Maxwell, Sloane, Vada, Marlow, Ronan, and Vann, were her pride and joy. She is also survived by her sister along with her nieces, nephew, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rosie will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Family will receive friends from 2PM to 4PM and again at 6PM to 8PM at Frary Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 605 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

