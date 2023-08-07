Theodore J. “Ted” Burnett Jr., 79, of Norfolk

Mr. Theodore J. “Ted” Burnett Jr., 79, peacefully passed away on Thursday August 3, 2023 at the Canton - Potsdam Hospital where he was on comfort care. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Theodore J. “Ted” Burnett Jr., 79, peacefully passed away on Thursday August 3, 2023 at the Canton - Potsdam Hospital where he was on comfort care.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Ted was born in Gouverneur on January 9, 1944, to the late Theodore J. and Ruth G. (Blackmer) Burnett Sr. and graduated from Massena High School in 1963. Later that year, on October 16, Ted married Karen Porter. They shared life, adventure, and love together for over 50 years. Karen passed away in 2016.

Ted was in train service. Working as a brakeman, conductor, fireman and engineer. He retired from the Eastern Idaho Railroad in 2002.

He is survived by a son, who considered his parents his heroes, Shawn James Burnett and his wife Nicole of Twin Falls, ID; 2 sisters Janice (Timothy) LaRue of Pawling and Lonna Burnett of Norfolk; 3 brothers, Lonnie Burnett of Lisbon, Timothy (Kelly) Burnett of Norfolk and Donald and Peggysue Burnett of Winthrop; 2 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Hermon Cemetery on Monday August 14th at 3 pm where Ted will be buried with his wife Karen.

Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com

