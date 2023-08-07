Theodore J. “Ted” Burnett Jr., 79, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Theodore J. “Ted” Burnett Jr., 79, peacefully passed away on Thursday August 3, 2023 at the...
Mr. Theodore J. “Ted” Burnett Jr., 79, peacefully passed away on Thursday August 3, 2023 at the Canton - Potsdam Hospital where he was on comfort care.(Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Theodore J. “Ted” Burnett Jr., 79, peacefully passed away on Thursday August 3, 2023 at the Canton - Potsdam Hospital where he was on comfort care.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Ted was born in Gouverneur on January 9, 1944, to the late Theodore J. and Ruth G. (Blackmer) Burnett Sr. and graduated from Massena High School in 1963. Later that year, on October 16, Ted married Karen Porter. They shared life, adventure, and love together for over 50 years. Karen passed away in 2016.

Ted was in train service. Working as a brakeman, conductor, fireman and engineer. He retired from the Eastern Idaho Railroad in 2002.

He is survived by a son, who considered his parents his heroes, Shawn James Burnett and his wife Nicole of Twin Falls, ID; 2 sisters Janice (Timothy) LaRue of Pawling and Lonna Burnett of Norfolk; 3 brothers, Lonnie Burnett of Lisbon, Timothy (Kelly) Burnett of Norfolk and Donald and Peggysue Burnett of Winthrop; 2 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Hermon Cemetery on Monday August 14th at 3 pm where Ted will be buried with his wife Karen.

Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Massena Quality Inn
Report: owner of tax-delinquent inn wants to house migrants in Massena
WWNY
Carthage Little Theatre to present The Queen Of Bingo
Candles
Cora J. Smith, 92, of Watertown
Candles
Grace P. McBath, 90, of Waddington
WWNY
WWNY Carthage Little Theatre to present The Queen Of Bingo

Obituaries

Ronald J. Bombard, 90, a longtime resident of Hutchins Street, passed away Sunday evening,...
Ronald J. Bombard, 90, of Norfolk
Candles
Donald L Alteri, 83, of Watertown
Jessie L. Lafave, age 92 of Ogdensburg passed away at her home on Sunday (August 6, 2023)...
Jessie L. Lafave, 92, of Ogdensburg
Krystal Marie (Miller) Shull, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, departed from...
Krystal Marie (Miller) Shull, 39, formerly of Massena
With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Rosella M. Turnbull on August 3, 2023.
Rosella M. Turnbull, of Ogdensburg