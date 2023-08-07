Tornado warning expires for Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service for east-central Jefferson County and north-central Lewis County has expired.

The NWS warned a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Carthage.

The affected area included Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Philadelphia, Antwerp, Deferiet, Great Bend, Lake Bonaparte, and Natural Bridge.

