Tornado warning expires for Jefferson, Lewis counties

Tornado warning
Tornado warning(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service for east-central Jefferson County and north-central Lewis County has expired.

The NWS warned a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Carthage.

The affected area included Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Herrings, Philadelphia, Antwerp, Deferiet, Great Bend, Lake Bonaparte, and Natural Bridge.

