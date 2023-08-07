Trio accused of possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana

TOWN OF WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - A traffic stop in the town of Waddington ended with the arrests of three people and the seizure of more than 10 pounds of marijuana.

State police assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents with the stop of a BMW last Friday morning on State Highway 37.

According to troopers, the three people in the car gave permission for a search of the vehicle.

Police said they found two suitcases containing more than 10 pounds of marijuana.

Charged with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis are:

Zoan M. Diaz, age 26, of St. Martin, Virgin Islands

Maji M. Ben Arfa, age 24, St. Martin, Virgin Islands

Eliscar S. Hercule, age 27, of Boynton Beach, Florida

The three were arraigned in Massena Town Court and released on their own recognizance.

