Trio accused of possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - A traffic stop in the town of Waddington ended with the arrests of three people and the seizure of more than 10 pounds of marijuana.

State police assisted U.S. Border Patrol agents with the stop of a BMW last Friday morning on State Highway 37.

According to troopers, the three people in the car gave permission for a search of the vehicle.

Police said they found two suitcases containing more than 10 pounds of marijuana.

Charged with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis are:

  • Zoan M. Diaz, age 26, of St. Martin, Virgin Islands
  • Maji M. Ben Arfa, age 24, St. Martin, Virgin Islands
  • Eliscar S. Hercule, age 27, of Boynton Beach, Florida

The three were arraigned in Massena Town Court and released on their own recognizance.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown’s Bronson Street has been closed off between Central Street and North Rutland Street.
Man in custody after hours long standoff on Watertown’s Bronson Street
New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a...
Fiery crash in the Town of Clayton claims a life
Powerball jackpot graphic
Mystery lottery winner is talk of town in Clayton
Fire
Fire crews quickly battle Town of Lisbon fire, home saved
Sunday wrapped up the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair wraps up with more participation than seen before

Latest News

Photo of the rabies vaccine bait which will be distributed in Jefferson County.
Rabies vaccine baits to be distributed in Jefferson County
WWNY manufacturing job fair
Morning interview: manufacturing job fair
Fort Drum Outdoor expo
Morning interview: outdoor day set for Fort Drum
North Country Inspiration
North Country Inspiration: bridges out of poverty