Winthrop man accused of fleeing police in stolen car

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old Winthrop man is behind bars after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car.

Lawrence Leashomb is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond.

State police said they spotted a stolen Mitsubishi Galant traveling on McCarthy Road in the town of Stockholm last Friday night.

When troopers tried to stop the car, they said the driver, Leashomb, took off, leading police on a pursuit.

Troopers ended the chase when they approached the village of Norwood.

Later on, police found the vehicle and the Leashomb on the side of the road on State Highway 56. They said the car ran out of gas.

Troopers said they searched Leashomb and found him with a glass smoking device containing cocaine residue.

Leashomb was charged with:

third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

He was also issued multiple vehicle and traffic tickets.

Leashomb was arraigned and sent to jail.

State police were assisted by the Norfolk Police Department and St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

