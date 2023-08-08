Agway fire cleanup includes asbestos removal

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The cleanup in Carthage of a burned business will include removing asbestos.

Back in May, the Agway Services-Simon’s Farm and Home Center was destroyed by fire.

The cleanup has been delayed until a company that can remove asbestos could get the right permits, and come in and do the work.

Part of the work includes watering down the debris and taping up windows of neighboring properties as a precaution.

Officials say the public should stay away from the worksite.

There are plans for the business to rebuild.

