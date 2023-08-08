Bids submitted to raze old McDonald’s in Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton now knows what it’ll cost to tear down the former Mcdonald’s on Main Street.

The project will join together the town and village in order to move forward with either building a new municipal building or just creating more parking so access improves for the current municipal building.

Three bids were opened Monday.

JEDA Environmental Services based in Massena bid $64,000 for the job. MJ’s Contracting based in Waterville bid $75,800, and AAC Contracting out of Rochester bid $91,000.

Officials say the bids came in around what was expected.

A decision on what company will get the job will come this fall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.