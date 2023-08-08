Bill Johnston’s Pirates Days kicks off on Friday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alexandria Bay will soon be invaded by pirates. It’s all part of the Bill Johnston’s Pirates Days.

Ashley Carlos and Rick Thomson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

It kicks off on Friday and continues through August 20.

Scoundrels and scallywags alike will come together for a weekend of crafts, contests, cuisine, and plenty of entertainment.

There’s a pirate invasion, live music, and a grand parade.

For a schedule of events, click here.

