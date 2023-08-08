Council delays vote on city hall project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council was unable to vote on a $3 million city hall project Monday night.

The project needs unanimous approval, but council member Cliff Olney was not at the meeting.

The ordinance was tabled until all five members are present to vote.

The $3.1 million in renovations includes a new roof, elevator improvements and exterior work.

City Manager Ken Mix says little has been done to the building since it was built more than 60 years ago.

He says the city needs to be responsible in how it funds the project.

“We’re getting to the point where we got to be careful with what we’re paying for with cash. So it’s identified in the budget as a borrowing or a bonding, so that is how we budgeted for this project,” Mix said.

The ordinance can be voted on at the council’s August 21 meeting, if all members are present.

