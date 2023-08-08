Delaney is no longer Watertown city engineer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City engineer Mike Delaney is no longer employed by the City of Watertown, city manager Ken Mix said Tuesday.

Delaney, 45, of Ives Street, was charged Friday with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a felony.

Delaney’s blood alcohol content Friday afternoon, at the time of his arrest, was 0.22, according to the arrest report.

Delaney was on the job at city hall at the time of his arrest, at 2:30 PM.

A city court officer saw Delaney in the parking lot of city hall, and saw him get out of his truck. Delaney was “swaying back and forth,” the officer said in a statement to police.

The court officer went into city hall; by the time he came back out a police officer was on scene.

Delaney was convicted of DWI once before, in the Town of Leray in 2016.

7 News has reached out to Delaney.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.