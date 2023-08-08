Dennis L. Jay, 69, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Dennis L. Jay, 69, a resident of Elm Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Jay passed away Tuesday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Dennis L. Jay.

