Gloria Jean Forrette, 55, of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Gloria Jean Forrette passed away on July 28, 2023, with family by her side at CVPH age 55. She was born July 13, 1968, to Douglas and Elaine Witham and adopted in 1974 by Merle and Marjorie Witham.

She was survived by her husband Shane Forrette; her kids Mark Greenwood, Mike and Tosha Greenwood, Brandan and soon to be Lauryn Forrette, and Maurica and Aaron Ernsberger; her grandbabies: Keidyn Robinson, Zayden Robinson, Kyson LaFleur, Braylee LaFleur, Braeyden Greenwood, Ashton Normandin, Austin Ernsberger, Jett Greenwood, and Rykar Greenwood; mother Elaine and Frank Scott; father Douglas and Norma Witham; In-laws Curt and Patty Provost, Shannon Provost, Curtis Provost ; Siblings Diana Salazar, Rachel Gibson, Scott Witham, Vicki Dentinger, Howard Jones, Edward Jones, and Doulas Jones; aunts Beverly Barney, Clara Margosian, Charlotte and John Darin, Paula Witham; uncles Allen and Tina Millett, Leon and Evie Millett, Rodrick Witham, Ronald Witham; too many nieces, nephews, and cousins to mention.

She was predeceased by grandparents Charlotte and Stephen Millett and Merle and Marjorie Witham;

Brother James Scott, uncle Curtis Witham.

Gloria graduated from Salmon River Central School in 1987. She worked as a CNA then a QA inspector at MRP. She had a love for the outdoors: camping, motorcycle riding and off-roading in the jeep, but nothing compared to the love of her family. Whether you were her biological, adopted, or stepchild or grandbaby or step grandbabies. She would make it clear she was your family, and she would do anything for you! She was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off her back to make sure you had clothes. She was a bright and shining soul who will be missed by many!

She did not want to have a service as she did not want people to be crying over her. We will be doing graveside service for immediate family but there will be a celebration of life at the home of her son, 111 Stone Road, Constable beginning at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 12th.

Local arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

