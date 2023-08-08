John Carl Holland, 65, of DeKalb, died on August 7, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - John Carl Holland, 65, of DeKalb, died on August 7, 2023, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.

There will be a graveside service on September 2, 2023, 11:00 am at the Old DeKalb Cemetery, Pastor Justin Bland officiating.

John is survived by his brothers, James E. Holland of Omaha, Nebraska, Robert G. Holland and his wife Karen of Canton, sisters, Linda R. Michaud and her husband Paul of Gouverneur, Hazel Holland of Norfolk, several nieces and nephews.

John was born on September 21,1957 the son of the late, James W. and Hazel F. Bigelow in Ogdensburg. In 1976 he graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School. He was a farm worker at the Corscadden Farm in Richville, for thirty plus years. John was a member of the Richville Baptist Church.

He liked to play cards, go fishing, watch WWE wrestling and the History Channel, he was a serious coin collector and a history buff.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Meals on Wheels Program.

Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.