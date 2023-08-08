Mr. Denoncourt died on Monday morning, August 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph E. Denoncourt, 92, of Ogdensburg will be celebrated on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Father Joseph Morgan as celebrant. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery with full military honors.

Mr. Denoncourt died on Monday morning, August 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Joseph E. Denoncourt was born on August 7th, 1931 in Manchester, New Hampshire. He was the son of the late J. Edward and Rose (Therrien) Denoncourt. He attended Central High School and earned his GED, enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served in the Korean War as a Maintenance Mechanic. On April 17th, 1953 he married Mary Ellen Gaffney at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Ogdensburg. Mrs. Denoncourt died on November 11, 2022. After Joe’s time in the Air Force, the couple moved back to Ogdensburg in 1955. In 1956 their first child was born. In 1958 Joe built their home, himself, at 1210 Jay Street, without a power tool. Over the years Joe worked all sorts of jobs from working at the A & P, remodeling homes and installing new roofs, and digging graves in the St. Lawrence Cemetery on the Grounds of the State Hospital. He worked as a foreman at Diamond National until its closure. After that Joe went to work at the Ogdensburg Housing Authority as Clerk of the Works until his retirement in 1991.

He enjoyed couples bowling, square dancing, and traveling; Alberta Canada, Branson Missouri, and Florida to name a few. They made an annual trip to Hampton Beach, New Hampshire with the children for many years They enjoyed their boy’s hockey years and their grandchildren’s sporting events. For many years he proudly maintained a large garden, winning the “Maple City Award” one year. He was a devout Catholic, a parishioner of St. Mary’s Cathedral, a hardworking member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, helping the needy for over 25 years, and a proud 4th-degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. On July 10th, 2022 Joe received the Edgar P. Wadhams Award for Distinguished Service for St. Mary’s Cathedral from The Most Reverend Bishop Terry R. LaValley for his years of devoted service. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children; Myra Pitcher and her husband Curtis, Denise Barse and her husband Fred, Joseph Denoncourt and his wife Jennifer, Michael Denoncourt and his wife Karen and Danielle Denoncourt. He is survived by two brothers Robert (Pauline) Denoncourt and Roger (Jeannine) Denoncourt and his brother-in-law Merrill Shipman. Twenty grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces nephews and cousins also survive him.

He is predeceased by his son; Patrick Denoncourt, granddaughter Monica Ellen Barse and his grandson Cory Edward Denoncourt. His sisters; Irene Shipman and Rose Morris also predecease him.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Our Lady’s Ministry C/O St. Mary’s Rectory 125 Ford Ave. Ogdensburg, NY or to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club 610 Paterson St. Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.