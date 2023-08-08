Louann Hazel Mroz, 62, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Louann Hazel Mroz, 62, of South Massey Street, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

No public services will be held at this time.

Louann was born on July 11, 1961 in Watertown, daughter of Robert and Harriet Morris. She relocated to Michigan in her early years and attended Emerald Lake School. She was a homemaker.

She loved cooking, motorcycle riding, flowers, doing glass work, and traveling. Most of all, she loved cookouts and spending time with her family, namely her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews in the Watertown area. She loved her dog, Robbie.

Survivors include a companion, Neil of Watertown; three children, Darcie (Robert Umbleby) Howe of Michigan; Dennis (Sarah) Howe II of Michigan; Amanda (Dennis) Reid of Michigan; siblings, Lisa (Vernon) Loomis of Chaumont; Lorie Collins of Watertown; grandchildren, Joseph DeVoll; Shalynn Umbleby; Robert Umbleby; Damian Howe; Meghan Reid; and Catelyn Reid.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

