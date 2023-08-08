Morning interview: free classes for ‘direct support professionals’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With help from New York State, Jefferson Community College (JCC) is offering free classes for people who work with people living with disabilities.

Taking the three classes leads to a microcredential as a direct support professional. The courses are open to people already working with people with disabilities, and people who are unemployed or underemployed.

Classes begin later this month, August 28. To apply, go to www.sunyjefferson.edu/microcredentials

For more information, call 315-786-2437.

Mallory Jackson, an Assistant Professor at JCC and Joanna Brislan, Director of Community Services, joined 7 News anchor Beth Hall Tuesday morning to discuss the program. To watch the conversation, lick on the picture above this note.

