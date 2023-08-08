Morning interview: Henderson Heritage Day this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 16th annual Henderson Heritage Day is this Saturday.

The event runs from 8:45 AM to 3 PM - beginning with a flag ceremony and a ringing of church bells.

The day will be filled with food, crafts, entertainment, historic building tours and a student art show, with art from the Sackets Harbor, South Jefferson and Belleville-Henderson school districts.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun,” said Elaine Scott, who joined 7 News anchors Makenzie Piatt and Beth Hall Tuesday morning.

Watch the conversation by clicking on the picture above this post, and for more information, email to hendersonnyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.