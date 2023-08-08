Morning interview: Henderson Heritage Day this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 16th annual Henderson Heritage Day is this Saturday.

The event runs from 8:45 AM to 3 PM - beginning with a flag ceremony and a ringing of church bells.

The day will be filled with food, crafts, entertainment, historic building tours and a student art show, with art from the Sackets Harbor, South Jefferson and Belleville-Henderson school districts.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun,” said Elaine Scott, who joined 7 News anchors Makenzie Piatt and Beth Hall Tuesday morning.

Watch the conversation by clicking on the picture above this post, and for more information, email to hendersonnyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to a home on Spring Valley Drive
Lightning could have started house fire
An Apache helicopter from Fort Drum made an unscheduled landing near the northbound lane of...
Fort Drum chopper makes unscheduled landing near Route 81
Drunk driving
Man accused of driving drunk, hitting bicyclist & fleeing scene

Latest News

High school football graphic MGN
Tuesday sports: Beavers try to get back to Dome
East Davidson Street, Ogdensburg, summer of 2023
O’burg council approves money for street work
Traffic advisory
Motorist alert: avoid South Meadow, Scio streets Tuesday
Watertown City Hall
Council delays vote on city hall project