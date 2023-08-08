Motorist alert: avoid South Meadow, Scio streets Tuesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Public works crews are busy in Watertown this week.

Scio Street is closed Tuesday from Arsenal Street to Scio Street’s dead end. Work should be finished by the end of he day. As always, caution in the area is advised.

Likewise, South Meadow Street between Arsenal Street and Stone Street is closed Tuesday, with work expected to wrap up by the end of the day.

One more reminder: the 500 block of Olive Street is closed for much of Tuesday. To repeat what we wrote Monday:

The 500 block of Olive Street - between Mechanic and High streets - will be closed through Wednesday starting between 7 and AM each day, and reopening at 3 PM.

The closure is necessary because a condemned structure on the block is being torn down, and that presents a hazard to public safety, according to Public Works.

