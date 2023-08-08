National Weather Service does not rule out tornado

TOWN OF TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service says it cannot yet confirm that a tornado touched down in Lewis or Jefferson counties on Monday.

However, officials haven’t ruled it out.

Mike Fries, the meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS in Buffalo, was in Lewis County Tuesday to survey the damage caused by the storms that spawned three tornado warnings Monday evening.

He says the debris field indicates the wind damage was not in a straight line. That indicates there was wind rotation. However, Fries says more data will need to be analyzed before the weather service can actually confirm if a tornado touched down.

He also says he’ll be looking at videos sent to the NWS by people who recorded the storm.

Meanwhile, businesses in the Lewis County town of Turin were especially hard hit.

Several buildings at the West Wind Motel & Townhouses on Route 26 were damaged. Roofs were torn off, windows were broken, and trailers were tossed around like toys.

One trailer was found in a tree 100 yards away, while another was turned upside down.

At least three people in the townhouses had to move out. They’re now staying in the Edge Hotel in nearby Lyons Falls.

West Wind’s owners said their horse was found dead.

At Turin’s Snow Ridge Ski Resort, most of the chair lifts were damaged. (Our story continues beneath the photo.)

At Steak ‘n Brew on Route 26 in Turin, a large tree fell on the restaurant. (Our story continues beneath the photo.)

In the town of Lewis near the Oneida County border, a hay barn on Mud Lake Road was destroyed and part of a garage was missing. (See the photos below.)

Town highway crews were busy cleaning up trees and debris on the road.

