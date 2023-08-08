National Weather Service to investigate apparent tornado

WEST LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service plans to send a crew to the north country to confirm whether a tornado touched down Monday evening.

Video of the event shows what appears to be a tornado funnel, and the Weather Service issued a tornado warning shortly after 6 PM.

(You can watch the video by clicking on the picture above this post. Also, our photo is from Deer River.)

One viewer, observing the weather near Carthage Central School, told 7 News “We’re watching these clouds, and the clouds are actually getting sucked up on one side, and turning.”

Widespread power outages were reported in both Jefferson and Lewis counties, though National Grid reported all the lights were back on by Tuesday morning.

It was not clear early Tuesday how much damage the apparent tornado had done, but it appeared the tornado was centered in the West Leyden/Turin area.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.