O’burg council approves money for street work

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg City Council unanimously approved a bond ordinance of up to $5 million Monday night.

The ordinance authorizes the city’s East David Street reconstruction project.

The street needs extensive work above ground and below.

Interim City Manager Andrea Smith says the city will be applying for a pair of grants for water and waste water projects there.

Those applications need to be in by Friday.

Smith says that by using those grants and some other potential options the city is aiming to pay as little out of pocket as it can.

