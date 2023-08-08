Richard LaMay, 73, of Lawrenceville and Florida, passed away on July 26, 2023, in Florida. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAWRENCEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard LaMay, 73, of Lawrenceville and Florida, passed away on July 26, 2023, in Florida.

Richard was born in Massena, on February 2, 1950. He started his first career job at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut. After that he joined the Army from 1969-1971. He then worked at Alcoa from 1973 - 1987. On December 28, 1974, he married Suzanne Piche in North Lawrence, NY. In 1978 he moved to Lawrenceville. In 1979 he started Sue’s Auto Sales. Richard loved dealing in classic cars.

Richard is survived by his wife (Suzanne) and one daughter Lisa (Jason) Blair, two grandchildren, Brandon and Darick Blair, his brother Donald (Christine) LaMay and several nieces and nephews.

His daughter Julie LaMay predeceased him in March 2022.

In keeping with Richard’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Local arrangements are with Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. His Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 17th, at 1:00 pm at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher Falls, NY.

A luncheon to follow at the Lawrenceville Fire Hall.

Flowers are respectfully declined and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local Hospice.

Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.