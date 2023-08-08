Richard A. Wood, 70, of Gouverneur

The family of Richard A. Wood mourn his passing at age 70. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The family of Richard A. Wood mourn his passing at age 70. He died on Monday August 7, 2023, of a heart attack brought on by being stung by bees that he was tending to. He died surrounded by his family.

The family will be holding calling hours for Rick on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. His funeral service will be on Saturday, August 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church with Pastor Ben Lalka officiating. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Rick was born on September 28, 1952 to the late Richard H. and Nelta M. (Whitton) Wood. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1970. On July 18, 1970, he married Judy Briggs at the Gouverneur Methodist Church. Rick was employed at P & C and Pete’s Big M prior to being employed as an electrician at Gouverneur Talc, where he retired in 2008. Later in life, Rick received his Real Estate License.

Throughout his life Rick was an active member of the Gouverneur Community. Rick was an exempt fireman. He continued his support of the community’s youth by serving on the Gouverneur School Board for 21 years. He was approached in the mid 80′s to run for the Village and Town Justice. He was a former member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge and most recently was a member of the Gouverneur Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees. Through the 1970s and early 80s, he was a member and drummer of the Antwerp Drum and Bugle Corps. His biggest contribution to the community was being a lifelong supporter of Gouverneur Little League, which he ran for many years. He enjoyed beekeeping, woodworking, and classic cars. Ultimately, his greatest passion was being with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Judy; their seven children and their spouses, Richard and Lisa Wood, Cory and Sarah Wood, Brady and Tracey Wood, Kennedy and Chris Mussaw, Colby and Kimberly Wood, Anthony and Raisha Wood and Matthew and Natalie Wood; 20 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren with one on the way; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Brenda (Harley) Simmons, a brother Robert (Susan) Wood; six sisters, Gail Taulman, Terry (James) Young, Robin (Peter) Wranesh, Diana (Roger) Smithers, Donna (Tim) Tyler and Tracy (Jim) Douglas.

Rick is predeceased by his parents and a granddaughter, Bailey Rebecca Wood.

Donations may be made in Rick’s memory to the Gouverneur Baseball/Softball League, c/o Northern Credit Union, 145 East Main Street Gouverneur, NY 13642 or St. Jude’s, 505 No. Parkway, Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38103.

